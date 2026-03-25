Cutting-edge sensor tech targets cargo theft as losses hit $725M

A new generation of ambient Internet of Things (IoT) technology is emerging as a tool to combat increasingly sophisticated cargo theft, as supply chain losses from theft surged to nearly $725 million in 2025.
Wiliot, a supply chain visibility technology firm, says its ambient IoT platform gives individual products a digital identity and can detect theft, diversion or handling issues in real time as shipments move through the supply chain.
“The Internet of Things and what we call now Ambient IoT, the ability of devices to have sensing components to it, is an all-time high, and it’s now a new frontier,” Amir Khoshniyati, vice president at Wiliot, told FreightWaves in an interview.
“Now it’s truly an environment where the Ambient IoT devices are at an all-time high, and now the dependency is to get real-time visibility on all the assets and the items out there, and then go one level further. It’s not just about the things or the location or the temperature. We can do humidity, we can do light, and that’s where that Ambient IoT storyline comes to life.”
Wiliot, founded in 2017, develops battery-free, paper-thin Bluetooth tags that can be embedded into products to provide real-time supply chain visibility. The company is headquartered in Israel and maintains major operations in San Diego.
Cargo theft becoming more targeted, sophisticated
According to a recent report from Verisk CargoNet, 3,594 supply chain crime events were recorded in the U.S. and Canada in 2025, with confirmed cargo theft incidents rising 18% year over year and the average theft value increasing 36% to $273,990, driven by organized criminal groups targeting higher-value freight.
Khoshniyati said several structural changes in logistics are making supply chains more vulnerable to theft, including the growth of e-commerce and increasingly complex distribution networks.
“Many things are changing. You look at the post-COVID, the amount of dependency there is for items that are purchased online, the uptick that you see with e-commerce and then the logistics as a byproduct of those items,” he said. “That’s a foundational thing that’s leading to some of these issues.”
He added that theft is not always traditional cargo theft but often involves diversion and breakdowns in supply chain processes.
“Diversion is just getting worse and worse over the years,” Khoshniyati said. “It’s not necessarily black market type diversion, it’s gray market. Distributors are not doing the things they’re supposed to do, processes are getting broken down with 3PLs — there’s so many different variables behind it.”
From trailer tracking to item-level visibility
Traditional cargo tracking often relies on GPS tracking at the trailer level, which can leave visibility gaps when freight is moved, misrouted or handled incorrectly inside warehouses or distribution centers.
Wiliot’s ambient IoT technology uses battery-free sensor tags that can detect location, movement, temperature and other conditions at the pallet, case or item level.
“Instant,” Khoshniyati said when asked how quickly the system can detect a shipment problem. “Wrong truck, wrong location — pull it off the dock and place it in the right location. We’re getting into the predictive era.”
He said the system can alert workers if a pallet is loaded onto the wrong truck or if a shipment is diverted to the wrong location before it leaves a facility, helping companies correct mistakes before they become losses.
Data sharing reduces disputes, insurance risk
Beyond theft detection, item-level tracking can also reduce disputes between shippers, logistics providers and insurers by creating a detailed record of when and where freight moved through the supply chain.
“We have full visibility. We can give the metrics and we can give all the receipts that it left on this time, it arrived on this time and through the process,” Khoshniyati said. “The brands feel good. The 3PLs feel good. All the insurers that are kind of overarching on this, they feel good.”
Food and beverage products were the most targeted cargo category in 2025, with 708 thefts, a 47% increase from 2024, while metals theft rose 77%, according to CargoNet’s report.
Ambient IoT could become standard security layer
As cargo theft becomes more organized and technology-driven, Khoshniyati said real-time sensing and tracking could become a foundational layer of supply chain security.
“I see it foundational to everything that’s happening,” he said. “You get that level of visibility and assurance, and everybody’s kind of winning through the process.”
He added that future supply chain security systems could combine real-time sensor data with platforms such as warehouse management systems, enterprise software and blockchain to create multiple layers of verification and fraud prevention across supply chains.