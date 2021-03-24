  • ITVI.USA
    15,692.380
    178.120
    1.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.540
    0.730
    2.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,649.420
    181.320
    1.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.160
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.250
    -0.110
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.330
    -0.080
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.030
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.140
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.700
    -0.180
    -6.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,692.380
    178.120
    1.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.540
    0.730
    2.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,649.420
    181.320
    1.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.160
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.250
    -0.110
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.330
    -0.080
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.030
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.140
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.700
    -0.180
    -6.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics

Daily Infographic: A Carbon-Neutral FedEx

FedEx Corp. unveiled plans to reach carbon neutrality across its global delivery network by 2040 with a fully electrified surface transport fleet.

Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksWednesday, March 24, 2021
0 25 Less than a minute

To read the full story, click here.

Tags
Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksWednesday, March 24, 2021
0 25 Less than a minute
Photo of Emily Ricks

Emily Ricks

Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc