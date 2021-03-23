  • ITVI.USA
    15,514.260
    168.450
    1.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.810
    0.510
    1.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,468.100
    171.220
    1.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.650
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.160
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.330
    -0.080
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.030
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.700
    -0.180
    -6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.250
    -0.110
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.140
    -4.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics

Daily Infographic: Aerodynamics Dragging You Down?

Here’s a look at the impact of drag on your drive.

Emily RicksTuesday, March 23, 2021
To view more FreightWaves infographics, click here.

Emily RicksTuesday, March 23, 2021
Photo of Emily Ricks

Emily Ricks

Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.

