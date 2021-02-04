Daily Infographic: COVID Strikes America’s Largest Ports

American Shipper InfographicsFreightWaves InfographicsInfographics
To read the full article, click here.
Emily Ricks
Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.
Related Articles
War of words escalates as exporters scramble for scarce containers
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Ports press Congress, Biden for emergency funds
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Weekly Fuel Report: February 1, 2021
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
UPS shreds fourth-quarter estimates as demand surged
Tuesday, February 2, 2021