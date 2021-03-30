  • ITVI.USA
    15,920.230
    -45.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.100
    -0.210
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,894.060
    -44.070
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,920.230
    -45.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.100
    -0.210
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,894.060
    -44.070
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
American Shipper InfographicsFreightWaves InfographicsInfographics

Daily Infographic: Drone Delivery Readiness by State

A new report from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University identifies which states are best prepared for commercial drone adoption.

Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksTuesday, March 30, 2021
0 33 Less than a minute

To read the full article, click here.

Tags
Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksTuesday, March 30, 2021
0 33 Less than a minute
Photo of Emily Ricks

Emily Ricks

Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc