Daily Infographic: Increase in Dangerous Driving

FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics
Emily Ricks
Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.
Related Articles
Daily Infographic: Greenhouse Gas Emissions and the Transportation Industry
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Daily Infographic: The Logistics Behind Deploying Electric Fleets
Monday, April 12, 2021
Daily Infographic: Surge Transportation, by Trucker Tools
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Daily Infographic: Electric Locomotives
Wednesday, April 7, 2021