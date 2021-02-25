Daily Infographic: Transportation Budget Strain

FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics
Emily Ricks
Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.
Related Articles
GSCW chat recap: Collaboration enhances supply chain visibility
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
ZUUM Transportation launches agile shipper platform
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Weekly Fuel Report: February 22, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Daily Infographic: Meal Delivery Productivity
Tuesday, February 23, 2021