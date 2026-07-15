Daimler Truck Finance: Navigating the Freight Downturn & AI Boom

After four years of shrinking capacity, is the trucking industry finally seeing the end of the longest freight recession on record? Daimler Truck Financial leaders Tobias Waldeck and Kevin Bangston share their insights on market recovery, fleet investment trends, and how new EPA regulations and the AI data center boom are reshaping the road ahead. Dive deep into the financial pulse of trucking.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now