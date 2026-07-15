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Daimler Truck Finance: Navigating the Freight Downturn & AI Boom

FreightWaves Staff
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After four years of shrinking capacity, is the trucking industry finally seeing the end of the longest freight recession on record? Daimler Truck Financial leaders Tobias Waldeck and Kevin Bangston share their insights on market recovery, fleet investment trends, and how new EPA regulations and the AI data center boom are reshaping the road ahead. Dive deep into the financial pulse of trucking.

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FreightWaves Staff