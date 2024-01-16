Daimler Truck manages small gain in 2023 sales

Market leader Daimler Truck grew sales by a scant 1% in 2023. It blamed supply chain bottlenecks for missing its higher goals. Daimler reports full-year financials on March 1 and expects to meet its revenue and profit metrics.

Group sales, which include Portland, Oregon-based Daimler Truck North America, amounted to 526,053 units. That compared with 520,291 units a year earlier.

Daimler dealt with “a continuously challenging supply situation,” CEO Martin Daum said in a news release.

At its Capital Market Day in July, Daimler raised its 2023 projections for the year to an adjusted return on sales (ROS) in 2023 of 8.5%-10% from 7.5%-9%. The company cited an improved supply chain, strong pricing and a growing service business.

It projected ROS gains in all business units: North America (DTNA), Mercedes-Benz (European-branded trucks), Trucks Asia and Daimler Buses.

ROS original estimate ROS July estimate 2023 actual unit sales North America 10%-12% 11%-13% 4% Europe 7%-9% 8%-10% -5% Asia 3%-5% 4%-6% 3% Buses 2%-4% 3%-5% 9% Daimler Group 7.5%-9% 8%-10% 1%

Though still a rounding error in its overall numbers, Daimler recorded 3,443 battery-electric vehicle sales in 2023, up 277% from 914 in 2022.

“We have expanded our product portfolio of battery-electric vehicles for our customers in 2023 to 10 different models,” Daum said. “This is the foundation for future growth and underlines our aspiration to lead the transportation of the future.”

