Daimler Truck, Torc Robotics ink LiDAR upgrade deal for autonomous Freightliner Cascadia

Daimler Truck’s autonomous Freightliner Cascadia is getting a LiDAR upgrade through a recent deal with Israel-based Innoviz Technologies. The agreement involves Torc Robotics, a Daimler Truck subsidiary that plans to integrate Innoviz’s LiDAR technology into the new autonomous Freightliner trucks and pair it with Torc’s virtual driver software.

As part of the announcement, the companies will collaborate on a joint development effort to advance the sensors required for commercial trucking. The partnership with Daimler Truck was hinted at in Innoviz’s previous disclosure that a major commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer had selected it for its Level 4 autonomous trucks.

This is part of Daimler Truck’s broader strategy to bring autonomous trucks to market. The company has deployments planned across highways and regional routes in North America.

Developing a Level 4 autonomous truck—one fully operated without a human on board—requires extra steps compared with a regular Class 8 truck. Daimler Truck and Torc will use a combination of sensor technologies, including LiDAR, radar and camera systems, to detect the vehicle’s surroundings regardless of weather and other conditions.