Datatruck raises $12M to build the AI-native operating system for long-haul

As long-haul carriers outgrow legacy TMS platforms, unified operating systems built around AI and financial intelligence are starting to take over

The Chicago-based Datatruck recently raised a $12 million Series A round led by Avenue Growth Partners. This highlights a broader shift across North American trucking. Carriers are increasingly replacing legacy TMS platforms with AI-native operating systems designed to unify dispatch, compliance, automation, and financial workflows in one place.

Datatruck positions itself less as a point solution and more as a system of record for long-haul carriers that have outgrown traditional software. Its platform consolidates dispatch, load management, and compliance while embedding AI agents directly into everyday workflows. More than 150 integrations connect fuel cards, factoring, compliance tools, and dispatch systems, reducing the need for the patchwork of software that many fleets rely on today.

What differentiates Datatruck in a crowded TMS market is its focus on financial intelligence as a core operational function rather than an afterthought. Real-time profitability tracking, automated IFTA reporting, and integrated factoring through its FinTruck offering give carriers visibility into unit economics that legacy systems often fail to deliver.