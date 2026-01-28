Datatruck raises $12M to build the AI-native operating system for long-haul

As long-haul carriers outgrow legacy TMS platforms, unified operating systems built around AI and financial intelligence are starting to take over
The Chicago-based Datatruck recently raised a $12 million Series A round led by Avenue Growth Partners. This highlights a broader shift across North American trucking. Carriers are increasingly replacing legacy TMS platforms with AI-native operating systems designed to unify dispatch, compliance, automation, and financial workflows in one place.
Datatruck positions itself less as a point solution and more as a system of record for long-haul carriers that have outgrown traditional software. Its platform consolidates dispatch, load management, and compliance while embedding AI agents directly into everyday workflows. More than 150 integrations connect fuel cards, factoring, compliance tools, and dispatch systems, reducing the need for the patchwork of software that many fleets rely on today.
What differentiates Datatruck in a crowded TMS market is its focus on financial intelligence as a core operational function rather than an afterthought. Real-time profitability tracking, automated IFTA reporting, and integrated factoring through its FinTruck offering give carriers visibility into unit economics that legacy systems often fail to deliver.
The company says that visibility is driving adoption. Datatruck reports triple-digit year-over-year growth as carriers move away from legacy platforms that struggle to keep pace with operational complexity. Hundreds of competitive and incumbent systems have already been replaced as fleets modernize their core infrastructure and seek better alignment between operations and cash flow.
“Long-haul carriers don’t need more disconnected tools — they need an operating system that can scale with their business,” said Shah Rahmanov, CEO and Co-Founder of Datatruck. “Datatruck was built to replace legacy systems with an AI-native platform that integrates operations, automation, and financial workflows in one place. That’s what modern carriers expect, and it’s why we’re seeing accelerating adoption.”
That message appears to be resonating with customers. APL Cargo President Stefan Trifan said “We switched to Datatruck from a legacy TMS because it couldn’t keep up with our operation. Datatruck puts carrier profitability front and center in the platform, which helps my team operate more efficiently and continuously expand our margins.”
Investors see the same momentum. Avenue Growth Partners’ Ryan Russell said “Datatruck stood out to us because customers are already using its AI agents to drive real operational efficiency — not just experimenting with them,” said Ryan Russell, Founding Partner at Avenue. “This is an AI-native platform taking share in a market that’s ready to move beyond legacy systems, and we’re excited to partner with the team as they scale.”
The new capital will be used to deepen Datatruck’s AI capabilities, expand its product and customer-facing teams, and continue scaling across the North American long-haul market. More broadly, the raise underscores a growing consensus in trucking: the future TMS is not just a logistics tool, but an intelligent operating system that connects operations, automation, and money in real time.