Deaf driver’s victory: Wilson Logistics to pay $50k

A complaint brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the failure of Wilson Logistics to hire a deaf driver has ended in a payment from the logistics company and a long list of steps it must take in its hiring process.

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina announced Monday that a settlement had been reached between the EEOC and Transportation Management Group, the name of the company that does business as Wilson Logistics, which is based in North Carolina.

The monetary part of the settlement is relatively small: $50,000. All of that will go to Jerrell McRary, the truck driver whose attempt to be hired by Wilson in 2023 abruptly ended when a recruiter who answered the phone and was told there would be a sign language interpreter on the call said “we cannot accept that here” as the call quickly ended. McCrary had a hearing exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and had driven for Swift Transportation and U.S. Xpress, among other employers.