Death to noncompetes

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Steam Logistics CEO Jason Provonsha about the company’s massive expansion in Chattanooga as well as its war against brokerage noncompetes.

Lauren Gleason, deputy port director, business development at Massachusetts Port Authority, tells us how the Port of Boston got big ship-ready and what that means for New England shippers in ’22.

Eric Rempel, chief innovation officer at Redwood Logistics, shares how his company is partnering to win. We’ll learn what Redwood’s partnership with Freightos means for the industry and the company.

Graham Jamrock, wind turbine driver at Jordan Carriers, tells us about the process behind hauling massive wind turbines.

Dale Young, vice president at World Distribution Services, discusses e-commerce during peak season and what that means for space, hiring, fulfillment and innovation.

Plus: Stranded drivers in Canada get a helping hand; DoorDash driver delivers unwanted surprise; Jack Daniel’s takes a spill; unsolicited carrots; and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts