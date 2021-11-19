  • ITVI.USA
    15,124.430
    -4.870
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.886
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.510
    0.220
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,097.610
    4.990
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Death to noncompetes

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, November 19, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Steam Logistics CEO Jason Provonsha about the company’s massive expansion in Chattanooga as well as its war against brokerage noncompetes.

Lauren Gleason, deputy port director, business development at Massachusetts Port Authority, tells us how the Port of Boston got big ship-ready and what that means for New England shippers in ’22.

Eric Rempel, chief innovation officer at Redwood Logistics, shares how his company is partnering to win. We’ll learn what Redwood’s partnership with Freightos means for the industry and the company. 

Graham Jamrock, wind turbine driver at Jordan Carriers, tells us about the process behind hauling massive wind turbines. 

Dale Young, vice president at World Distribution Services, discusses e-commerce during peak season and what that means for space, hiring, fulfillment and innovation.

Plus: Stranded drivers in Canada get a helping hand; DoorDash driver delivers unwanted surprise; Jack Daniel’s takes a spill; unsolicited carrots; and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

