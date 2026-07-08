Defense Spending SOARS: How $1.5 Trillion Impacts Freight

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The US defense budget is set to hit $1.5 trillion, a massive 50% increase, with 80% earmarked for weapons procurement. This surge isn’t just about military might; it’s a huge signal for the freight and logistics industry, especially flatbed. Carriers and shippers should brace for significant demand in defense-related freight movement across the country. Plus, we explore how flatbed tender rejections are normalizing and what’s driving demand this construction season.

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