Defense Spending SOARS: How $1.5 Trillion Impacts Freight

The US defense budget is set to hit $1.5 trillion, a massive 50% increase, with 80% earmarked for weapons procurement. This surge isn’t just about military might; it’s a huge signal for the freight and logistics industry, especially flatbed. Carriers and shippers should brace for significant demand in defense-related freight movement across the country. Plus, we explore how flatbed tender rejections are normalizing and what’s driving demand this construction season.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now