Delivering with heart

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Tive CEO Krenar Komoni about how the company is working with customers to ensure critical, lifesaving, time-sensitive shipments are on time and in full. Find out how organs for transplant go missing and how tech aims to prevent it.

Locomation VP of Policy and Strategy Finch Fulton fills us in on the environmental benefits of autonomous trucking. We’ll also gain some insight into how the DOT views these new vehicles.

FreightWaves’ Andrew Cox tells us why Dooner’s couch took four months to arrive. We’ll also hear about what’s next on his podcast Point of Sale.

FreightWaves’ Eric Kulisch gets us up to date on disruptions at the Port of Ningbo and dives into the cost difference between ocean and air. It’s getting closer than you think.

Plus, spot rates hit new record high; ports see record volumes … again; what “The Mandalorian” has to do with a trucking serial killer movie; Walrus gets a sea couch; and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts