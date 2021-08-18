  • ITVI.USA
    15,836.240
    64.050
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.820
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.030
    0.180
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,824.270
    68.830
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Delivering with heart

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, August 18, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Tive CEO Krenar Komoni about how the company is working with customers to ensure critical, lifesaving, time-sensitive shipments are on time and in full. Find out how organs for transplant go missing and how tech aims to prevent it.

Locomation VP of Policy and Strategy Finch Fulton fills us in on the environmental benefits of autonomous trucking. We’ll also gain some insight into how the DOT views these new vehicles.

FreightWaves’ Andrew Cox tells us why Dooner’s couch took four months to arrive. We’ll also hear about what’s next on his podcast Point of Sale.

FreightWaves’ Eric Kulisch gets us up to date on disruptions at the Port of Ningbo and dives into the cost difference between ocean and air. It’s getting closer than you think.

Plus, spot rates hit new record high; ports see record volumes … again; what “The Mandalorian” has to do with a trucking serial killer movie; Walrus gets a sea couch; and more.

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

