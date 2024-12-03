Descartes reports record results in fiscal Q3

Supply chain software provider Descartes said concerns over potential changes in trade policy are driving increased demand for its global trade intelligence offering.

“Every customer that moves multiple products to multiple countries is a potential target for this,” CEO Ed Ryan told analysts on a quarterly call Tuesday. He said companies need access to accurate trade and tariff rules to guarantee they are paying the correct rates. He described the changing landscape as a “massive opportunity.”

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported earnings per share of 42 cents for its fiscal quarter ended Oct. 31. The result was in line with the consensus estimate and 11 cents higher year over year.

Record revenue of $168.8 million was up 16.7% y/y. Organic growth was up 10% y/y in the quarter.