Descartes acquires inventory, order management platform Sellercloud for $110M

Descartes announced the acquisition of inventory and order management platform Sellercloud for an upfront $110 million. The transaction includes up to an additional $20 million in consideration based on combined revenue targets.

New Jersey-based Sellercloud provides omnichannel e-commerce services to more than 1,000 merchants, distributors, wholesalers and manufacturers. The company’s platform is designed to help users manage product across multiple sales channels, including the fulfillment process. It executes more than 150 million orders valued at over $15 billion annually.

“Sellercloud expands our product suite with advanced inventory and order management capabilities that our customers have been asking for,” said Mikel Richardson, general manager of e-commerce at Descartes, in a Monday news release. “When combined with Descartes’ existing ecommerce shipping, fulfillment and warehouse management solutions, we believe the result is a truly differentiated offering to manage the full lifecycle of domestic and cross-border ecommerce shipments.”

Canada-based Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) funded the transaction with cash on hand. The company closed its fiscal quarter ended July 31 with $252.7 million in cash.