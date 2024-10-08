Hub Group inks joint venture with Mexico’s largest intermodal carrier

Intermodal transportation provider Hub Group said Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with Mexico’s largest intermodal carrier, EASO. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Hub Group’s earnings.

Mexico City-based EASO is a 50-year-old family-run company providing intermodal, truckload (including dedicated) and freight brokerage services. It operates a network of terminals serving all domestic markets in Mexico as well as cross-border logistics hubs in the U.S. The company touts a “diverse base of blue-chip customers.”

Financial details of the transaction were not provided, but Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) said EASO is expected to generate $115 million in revenue this year and that accretion expectations don’t include future cross-selling opportunities or cost synergies.

By comparison, Hub Group’s intermodal and transportation segment generated $2.5 billion in revenue last year, with consolidated operations totaling $4.2 billion.