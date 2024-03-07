Descartes sees ‘no end in sight’ for elevated supply chain investments

Supply chain software provider Descartes again reported record quarterly results, noting it is “picking up a bunch of business from competitors.”

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported consolidated revenue of $148.2 million, a 19% year-over-year (y/y) increase, for its 2024 fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31. Services revenue was up 20% to $135.7 million. The period benefitted from prior acquisitions of final-mile solutions providers GroundCloud and Localz. Excluding the impact of those deals as well as changes in foreign exchanges rates, revenue was 10% higher on a same-store basis.

Earnings per share increased 3 cents y/y to 37 cents in the quarter.

“Complexity and change is a big growth driver for us in our business and I think that’s why you’ve seen us outperform the logistics transportation market over the last year,” CEO Ed Ryan told analysts on a Wednesday evening call.



