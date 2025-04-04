Despite weak freight market, trucking jobs soared in March

Truck transportation jobs in March rose the most in a month since the beginning of 2022.

The increase of 9,600 jobs that went along with a larger-than-normal increase in nonfarm payrolls for the country (up 228,000 jobs) was the largest since an increase of 10,400 jobs in January 2022. That month was nearing the end of what is generally considered the strongest freight market in recent history. This month’s increase came during a time when the most optimistic voices are hoping for an improvement by the end of the year.

The monthly numbers released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported a revision of January and February numbers that resulted in the February figure actually being down 2,800 jobs between January and February, larger than the original estimate.



