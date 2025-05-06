Detroit carrier joins distributor in large-scale bankruptcy

A Detroit-based grocery-hauling company with over 300 trucks has filed for bankruptcy alongside several partner companies.

SFD Transportation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas on Monday. The filing was in Texas because a bankruptcy case concerning an affiliate of the debtor was already pending there.

According to the filing obtained by FreightWaves, SFD estimated it has between 5,001 and 10,000 creditors, with liabilities totaling between $500 million and $1 billion. The company estimated it has between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets.

SFD Transportation joins 11 other subsidiaries and parent company Del Mar Holding LLC in filing jointly for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. All businesses involved are:



