DHL drops $1.5 million to expand cold storage at LAX

DHL Global Forwarding is expanding its cold storage capabilities near Los Angeles International Airport, committing $1.5 million to bolster capacity for temperature-sensitive freight as demand from pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare shippers continues to accelerate.
The upgraded facility strengthens Los Angeles’ role as a critical gateway for high-value, time- and temperature-sensitive cargo moving between Asia Pacific, Latin America and North America.
For customers shipping sensitive products, the investment is about risk reduction as much as capacity. Diagnostic and medical testing company bioMérieux said the enhanced infrastructure and operational expertise were key factors in its partnership with DHL Global Forwarding, citing confidence in maintaining product integrity throughout complex international supply chains.
The LAX expansion aligns with DHL Group’s Health Logistics strategy, which prioritizes targeted investments in temperature-controlled infrastructure, digital visibility tools and specialized talent.
At the network level, the project fits into a much larger capital plan. DHL Group has committed over $2 billion over the next five years to expand its life sciences and healthcare logistics capabilities globally, with roughly half of that investment earmarked for the Americas. The goal is to deliver more integrated, patient-centric logistics solutions as pharmaceutical supply chains become increasingly global, regulated and time-critical.
Inside the LAX facility, advanced temperature-control systems are designed to maintain strict conditions across a wide range of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, while real-time environmental monitoring provides continuous visibility into storage conditions. Digital dashboards, video surveillance and automated workflows support audit-ready operations, an increasingly important requirement for regulated shippers navigating global compliance standards.
Capacity was another driver behind the expansion. The upgraded site significantly increases available cold storage space, enabling DHL to handle higher volumes of temperature-sensitive trans-shipments across the U.S. and the Americas without sacrificing service quality.
Sustainability also plays a central role in the design. In line with DHL’s GoGreen Plus program and its broader Strategy 2030 commitments, the facility incorporates electric forklifts, energy-efficient lighting, paperless workflows and recycling programs. These measures support DHL’s long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, while responding to growing pressure from healthcare customers to reduce the carbon footprint of their logistics operations.
Equally critical is the human element. The LAX site is staffed by 31 dedicated life sciences specialists with a combined 560 years of industry experience. Team members hold certifications in areas including TAPA, CEIV Pharma and HAZMAT, and undergo regular training aligned with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards. That depth of expertise is increasingly important as pharmaceutical shipments grow more complex and regulatory scrutiny intensifies.
From a compliance standpoint, the facility adheres to World Health Organization Good Distribution and Storage Practices and meets DHL’s Air GxP baseline requirements. It is also integrated into DHL’s broader network of 112 Air GxP-certified stations and 22 IATA CEIV Pharma-certified stations worldwide, reinforcing consistent handling standards across borders.
With the North American cold storage market projected to more than double by the early 2030s, the company is positioning itself to capture that growth while strengthening Los Angeles’ status as a cornerstone of global temperature-controlled trade.