DHL drops $1.5 million to expand cold storage at LAX

DHL Global Forwarding is expanding its cold storage capabilities near Los Angeles International Airport, committing $1.5 million to bolster capacity for temperature-sensitive freight as demand from pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare shippers continues to accelerate.

The upgraded facility strengthens Los Angeles’ role as a critical gateway for high-value, time- and temperature-sensitive cargo moving between Asia Pacific, Latin America and North America.

For customers shipping sensitive products, the investment is about risk reduction as much as capacity. Diagnostic and medical testing company bioMérieux said the enhanced infrastructure and operational expertise were key factors in its partnership with DHL Global Forwarding, citing confidence in maintaining product integrity throughout complex international supply chains.

The LAX expansion aligns with DHL Group’s Health Logistics strategy, which prioritizes targeted investments in temperature-controlled infrastructure, digital visibility tools and specialized talent.