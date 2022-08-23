  • DTS.USA
Air CargoNewsParcel

DHL Express boosts hourly wages by double digits at Cincinnati hub

Pay increases appear well above national average, as measured by labor bureau

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, August 23, 2022
1 minute read
DHL Express' Cincinnati hub (Photo: DHL Express)

DHL Express, the international air express arm of German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL, said Tuesday it has raised wages 15% to 18% for hourly workers at its main U.S. hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The increase means, for example, that the starting pay for hub operations agents, who work on an hourly basis, will range between $20 and $23 an hour, DHL Express said in a statement. The adjustments began over the weekend.

Hourly workers also receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus, two annual raises, health benefits with an onsite medical clinic, free employee meals and a choice of work schedules, the company said.

The company declined to comment on how many hourly workers are employed at the hub. A published report in 2021 said there were about 4,500 workers at the hub. However, the report did not break out the number of hourly and non-hourly workers.

Since it ended domestic U.S. operations in January 2009, DHL Express has used the American market as a node to connect with its expansive global network, which serves about 220 countries and territories.

According to data from the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), seasonally adjusted total compensation for transportation and warehousing workers in June rose 6.2% over the same period in June 2021.

One Comment

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.