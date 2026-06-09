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DHL Express offers luggage storage as World Cup travelers descend on US

Delivery company partners with digital platform Stasher on travel convenience

Eric Kulisch
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Travelers can drop their luggage at DHL Express service points under a new partnership with Stasher designed to give people freedom to move around cities without being encumbered by their bags while in-between accommodations. (Image: DHL)

DHL Express on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Stasher, a global platform for temporary luggage storage, to provide travelers across the United States with a convenient, flexible way to store and ship their belongings. The service launches as people begin visiting the United States for the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

Through the partnership, travelers can securely store luggage at participating DHL (XETRA: DHL) retail and partner locations across the U.S. About 30 locations are initially participating in the program and the number is expected to expand to around 100 locations nationwide as the rollout continues.

The new service offers travelers greater freedom and flexibility during their trips. Travelers can store their bags at a nearby DHL location before check-in, after check-out, during layovers, or while attending events. In addition, travelers have the option to ship luggage, souvenirs, or purchases directly to their home or future destination using DHL’s international shipping service.

The deal enables DHL Express to leverage existing infrastructure to marginally increase revenue.

“Travelers today are looking for greater convenience and flexibility, and this partnership delivers exactly that,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO, DHL Express U.S. in a news release. “By combining DHL’s global shipping and domestic retail network with Stasher’s storage and digital platform, we’re creating a seamless solution that allows customers to move freely without being weighed down by their luggage.”

Stasher connects travelers with thousands of verified hotels, shops and smart lockers to store their bags in more than 1,100 cities. Customers book and pay online for short-term luggage storage at these locations.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com