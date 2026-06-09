DHL Express offers luggage storage as World Cup travelers descend on US

DHL Express on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Stasher, a global platform for temporary luggage storage, to provide travelers across the United States with a convenient, flexible way to store and ship their belongings. The service launches as people begin visiting the United States for the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

Through the partnership, travelers can securely store luggage at participating DHL (XETRA: DHL) retail and partner locations across the U.S. About 30 locations are initially participating in the program and the number is expected to expand to around 100 locations nationwide as the rollout continues.

The new service offers travelers greater freedom and flexibility during their trips. Travelers can store their bags at a nearby DHL location before check-in, after check-out, during layovers, or while attending events. In addition, travelers have the option to ship luggage, souvenirs, or purchases directly to their home or future destination using DHL’s international shipping service.

The deal enables DHL Express to leverage existing infrastructure to marginally increase revenue.