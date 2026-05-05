Unionized DHL Express workers in US approve 4-year contract

DHL Express delivery and warehouse workers, represented by the Teamsters in 16 states, have ratified a new four-year contract by a 92% percent margin, the union announced on Tuesday.
Negotiators for DHL (XETRA: DHL) and the Teamsters reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement on March 29 under threat of a strike. The previous contract expired on March 31.
The new national master agreement includes a 20% wage increase, higher health and welfare contributions and job protections. It also establishes strong safeguards against AI-controlled routing systems that the union says undermine seniority and explicitly prohibits the use of autonomous vehicles that threaten jobs, according to the Teamsters.
“DHL Teamsters were prepared to take action and hold management accountable if they failed to deliver,” said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien, in a statement. “Our members were ready to shut this company down if it failed to live up to its obligations, and management knew it. That leverage delivered serious wage increases, locked in strong job protections, and made it clear that Teamsters will not allow technology to undermine our rights or livelihoods.”
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Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
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