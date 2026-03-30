DHL Express, parcel workers’ union reach deal on 4-year contract

Negotiators for DHL Express in the United States and the Teamsters, which represents thousands of package drivers and warehouse workers in 16 states, on Sunday reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal two days before a strike deadline, the union announced.

The current national master agreement between the company and the union is set to expire on March 31. Teamsters members last month authorized union leaders to call a strike if no contract was agreed on by that date. The resolution spares businesses from any potential disruption to their shipments.

“Our members at DHL held management’s feet to the fire and demanded a contract that recognizes the hard work they perform every day,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in a news release. “This agreement sets a new benchmark at the company and proves once again that no one fights harder for workers in the delivery and logistics industry than the Teamsters Union. With our members ready to take action, we secure real gains and force corporations to respect the people who make their profits possible.”

The new four-year agreement includes a 20% wage increase, higher health and welfare contributions, and critical job protections, according to the union. It also establishes robust safeguards against AI-driven routing systems that undermine seniority and explicitly prohibits the use of autonomous vehicles that threaten driver jobs.