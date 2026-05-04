Newsletters Contact Us

Air CargoAmerican ShipperInternationalLogisticsNewsTop Stories

DHL Forwarding to expand Asia-US air cargo capacity in June

Eric Kulisch
·
DHL Global Forwarding is partnering with sister units DHL Aviation and DHL Express to provide dedicated transport service for customers with non-parcel, heavy freight cargo moving from Asia to the U.S. and Europe.

DHL Global Forwarding, leveraging the parent company’s in-house cargo airline, will expand dedicated air capacity for businesses shipping between Southeast Asia and the United States with the launch of three widebody flights per week, starting on June 1.

The new service from DHL’s freight management arm will operate Hanoi (Vietnam)-Taipei (Taiwan)-Anchorage (Alaska)-Chicago/Cincinnati-Seoul (South Korea)-Hanoi with Boeing 777 freighters flown by partner carrier Kalitta Air, a DHL spokesperson said in an email exchange. U.S. destinations will alternate between Chicago and Cincinnati.

DHL Express (XETRA: DHL) operates a global air network using multiple airlines, including its own fleet and third-party carriers, to move overnight packages for customers. Remaining capacity is sold to logistics companies with heavy B2B shipments. DHL Global Forwarding is the largest buyer of the excess capacity. DHL Aviation is a unit within Express that manages airline operations.

Providing self-controlled charter aircraft allows logistics companies to offer shippers more reliable capacity and service than tendering shipments through regular scheduled flights from passenger and all-cargo carriers.

DHL Global Forwarding’s decision to add exclusive capacity on the Asia-U.S. trade lane follows the recent expansion of charter flights between Asia and Europe.

On March 29, DHL Global Forwarding introduced weekly flights connecting Liège, Belgium, and Hong Kong to meet growing transport demand for general cargo. A service between Shanghai, China, and DHL’s hub in Leipzig, Germany, is scheduled to commence on June1, said the spokesperson.

DHL intends the services to be long-term operations that continue into the peak winter season, with market conditions determining any further extension, the spokesperson explained. 

Global Forwarding has secured one Boeing 777-300 converted freighter aircraft and a brand new factory-built 777 for the new Asia-Europe routes. The converted freighter is a former Emirates passenger jet that was reconfigured to freighter mode by Israel Aircraft Industries and delivered earlier this year to DHL, which placed it with Kalitta Air to operate on its behalf. 

DHL signed contracts with Boeing between 2018 and 2022 to purchase 28 777 aircraft for the upgrade of its intercontinental fleet, with the final units delivered this year.

“Expanding our controlled capacity on the Asia-Europe corridor reinforces our commitment to reliability, speed, and resilience for our customers,” said Henk Venema, global head of air freight DHL Global Forwarding, in a news release announcing the two new routes five weeks ago. “The demand on that trade lane continues to grow at an exceptional pace, and strengthening our network ensures that we stay ahead of customer needs.” 

The Liège-Hong Kong connection has a stopover in Tel Aviv, Israel, to support importers and exporters in the country. The return leg from Hong Kong to Liège feeds shipments directly into DHL’s European distribution network. Gräber said DHL has full flights on flights to Tel Aviv, with volumes from the European Union and Asia. 

Global Forwarding also charters full flights operated by other airlines shuttling between Shanghai and the EU. 

Earlier this year, Global Forwarding announced it was prioritizing use of DHL aircraft for pharmaceutical shipments on specially designated corridors. One of the new routes connects Brussels, Belgium, and Cincinnati, DHL’s primary North American air hub. The multi-weekly service is operated by Kalitta Air with a 777-300 passenger-to-freighter aircraft. The dedicated pharma network is expected to eventually include Germany, India, Singapore and Japan.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

DHL Group boosts profits despite lower shipment volumes, revenue

DHL prioritizes own cargo jets for pharmaceuticals transport 

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Fraud & Security

Freight Fraud Symposium

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

May 20, 2026
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH
Register Now
AI & Technology

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail & Policy

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Fraud & Security Freight Fraud Symposium May 20 • Cleveland, OH

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
AI & Technology Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail & Policy Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • Chattanooga, TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com