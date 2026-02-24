DHL prioritizes own cargo jets for pharmaceuticals transport 

Global logistics powerhouse DHL is reducing reliance on third-party carriers and commercial airlines in favor of its own freighter aircraft to improve service and lower costs for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologic shipments that require handling according to stringent standards.

DHL (FSE: DHL) announced last week that it will prioritize use of its own aviation capacity on specially designated routes around the world.

The recent introduction of a shuttle service between the DHL hubs in Brussels, Belgium, and Cincinnati utilizing a Boeing 777-300 converted freighter aircraft marked the shift to a dedicated, DHL-operated airfreight refrigerated network, the transportation company said. The cargo jet, which is operated several times per week by Michigan-based partner Kalitta Air, is painted with a “Health Logistics” label to underscore the use of equipment set aside specifically for medical industry customers.

The Midwest, where Cincinnati is located, is home to many healthcare company headquarters and manufacturing plants. Brussels is conveniently located near major drug making clusters in Europe.