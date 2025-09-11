DHL to buy US healthcare courier SDS Rx

DHL Group’s contract logistics arm has tentatively agreed to acquire Tampa, Florida-based SDS Rx, a provider of specialized final-mile delivery to medical establishments, as part of the company’s strategic focus on building capabilities in the high-margin healthcare logistics.

SDS Rx provides delivery services for long-term care facilities, hospitals, laboratories, drug distributors, specialty pharmacies and nuclear pharmacies. SDS Rx operations will be integrated into DHL Supply Chain’s North American Life Science & Healthcare business, and will continue to operate under local leadership, DHL said in a news release on Tuesday.

The life sciences and healthcare sector is projected to grow 11% per year through 2030, pulling along the logistics market that supports it. Next year, the healthcare logistics market is estimated to reach $152 billion next year, up from $130 billion in 2023 as an aging global population needs more drugs and biological medical products to deal with chronic disease, say industry experts.

Specialty pharmacy firms account for about 50% of total prescription drug spending in the U.S. and the number of patients served by specialty pharmacies grew by 12% between 2018 and 2022, according to market research platform Gitnux.