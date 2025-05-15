DHL expands health logistics campus in Germany

DHL Group has opened a fourth cold-storage warehouse at its massive life sciences and health care campus in Florstadt, Germany, creating capacity for future growth as part of a strategic initiative to invest $2.2 billion in medical logistics through the end of the decade.
The new climate-controlled storage facility spans 323,000 square feet, with multiple temperature zones and the ability to supply customers throughout Europe and beyond. Most of the space is dedicated to products that require refrigeration between 46 degrees and minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, but it also includes a deep-freeze room, DHL said Thursday in a news release.
The high-tech logistics center brings the campus’ capacity to 1.1 million square feet, with space for more than 140,000 pallets of pharmaceutical and medical products shipped by international companies in the biopharma, medical technology and clinical research sectors.
The facility provides specialized services such as sample collection, support for clinical studies, and handling of cell and gene therapies, in addition to standard storage and distribution.
Another special feature is an integrated clean room, which enables handling of highly sensitive solid and liquid hazardous substances, including active pharmaceutical ingredients and microbiological tests in compliance with stringent pharmaceutical manufacturing best practices, according to DHL.
“Our central location in the Frankfurt economic region, right in the heart of Europe, the close proximity to Frankfurt Airport and the strong local infrastructure all make Florstadt a key location for our activities and our ambitious growth agenda in the life science and healthcare sector,” said Hendrik Venter, CEO DHL Supply Chain for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The new facility also adheres to DHL’s sustainability goals, with solar thermal panels, air source heat pumps, LED lighting control and a photovoltaic system.
DHL has said it plans to double health care logistics revenue to $10.8 billion by 2030, with an extensive temperature-controlled network, first- and last-mile specialty courier coverage, and integrated service offerings. Last month, DHL agreed to acquire Nashville, Tennessee-based CryoPDP, a specialty courier that provides logistics services for clinical trials, biopharma, and cell and gene therapies, for $195 million.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
RELATED READING:
DHL eCommerce to merge with UK courier Evri
DHL to buy US pharma logistics specialist CryoPDP for $195M