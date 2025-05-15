DHL expands health logistics campus in Germany

DHL Group has opened a fourth cold-storage warehouse at its massive life sciences and health care campus in Florstadt, Germany, creating capacity for future growth as part of a strategic initiative to invest $2.2 billion in medical logistics through the end of the decade.

The new climate-controlled storage facility spans 323,000 square feet, with multiple temperature zones and the ability to supply customers throughout Europe and beyond. Most of the space is dedicated to products that require refrigeration between 46 degrees and minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, but it also includes a deep-freeze room, DHL said Thursday in a news release.

The high-tech logistics center brings the campus’ capacity to 1.1 million square feet, with space for more than 140,000 pallets of pharmaceutical and medical products shipped by international companies in the biopharma, medical technology and clinical research sectors.

The facility provides specialized services such as sample collection, support for clinical studies, and handling of cell and gene therapies, in addition to standard storage and distribution.