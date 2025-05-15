Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


DHL expands health logistics campus in Germany

New building offers specialized pharmaceutical services, cold-storage for European customers

Eric Kulisch
·
DHL Supply Chain’s life sciences and health care hub in central Germany has multiple cold-storage temperature zones. (Photo: DHL)

DHL Group has opened a fourth cold-storage warehouse at its massive life sciences and health care campus in Florstadt, Germany, creating capacity for future growth as part of a strategic initiative to invest $2.2 billion in medical logistics through the end of the decade.

The new climate-controlled storage facility spans 323,000 square feet, with multiple temperature zones and the ability to supply customers throughout Europe and beyond. Most of the space is dedicated to products that require refrigeration between 46 degrees and minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, but it also includes a deep-freeze room, DHL said Thursday in a news release.

The high-tech logistics center brings the campus’ capacity to 1.1 million square feet, with space for more than 140,000 pallets of pharmaceutical and medical products shipped by international companies in the biopharma, medical technology and clinical research sectors.

The facility provides specialized services such as sample collection, support for clinical studies, and handling of cell and gene therapies, in addition to standard storage and distribution. 


Another special feature is an integrated clean room, which enables handling of highly sensitive solid and liquid hazardous substances, including active pharmaceutical ingredients and microbiological tests in compliance with stringent pharmaceutical manufacturing best practices, according to DHL.

“Our central location in the Frankfurt economic region, right in the heart of Europe, the close proximity to Frankfurt Airport and the strong local infrastructure all make Florstadt a key location for our activities and our ambitious growth agenda in the life science and healthcare sector,” said Hendrik Venter, CEO DHL Supply Chain for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The new facility also adheres to DHL’s sustainability goals, with solar thermal panels, air source heat pumps, LED lighting control and a photovoltaic system.

DHL has said it plans to double health care logistics revenue to $10.8 billion by 2030, with an extensive temperature-controlled network, first- and last-mile specialty courier coverage, and integrated service offerings. Last month, DHL agreed to acquire Nashville, Tennessee-based CryoPDP, a specialty courier that provides logistics services for clinical trials, biopharma, and cell and gene therapies, for $195 million.


Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com