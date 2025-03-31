DHL to buy US pharma logistics specialist CryoPDP for $195M

DHL Group has agreed to acquire Nashville, Tennessee-based CryoPDP, a specialty courier that provides logistics services for clinical trials, biopharma, and cell and gene therapies, for $195 million, the integrated logistics carrier announced Monday.

The deal builds on DHL’s capabilities in pharmaceutical and life science logistics, an area that both FedEx and UPS are also investing heavily in because it presents higher returns than generic parcel shipping and is more resistant to economic downturns.

The health care logistics market is estimated to reach $152 billion next year, up from $130 billion in 2023 as an aging global population needs more drugs and biological medical products to deal with chronic disease, according to industry experts.

DHL’s life sciences and health care segment contributed more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in revenue to the group in 2024. DHL is based in Bonn, Germany.



