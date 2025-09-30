FedEx debuts air freight service connecting Dublin and Indianapolis

FedEx has started a new flight linking Dublin and Indianapolis, the second largest air hub in the company’s network, to speed transport of healthcare and other high-value freight products for shippers in the United States and Ireland.

The new direct air freight lane will operate four days per week and allow goods from Dublin to bypass congested East coast gateways and arrive at their destination one day faster, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) said in a news release on Tuesday. Ireland is a top pharmaceutical and biopharma hub. Many pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies are also based in Indiana.

Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere first disclosed the new flight on Sept. 18 during the company’s first-quarter earnings presentation, but offered no details.

“This flight highlights the success of our Tricolor international network redesign strategy in strengthening our capabilities in the global air freight market,” said Richard Smith, chief operating officer, international and chief executive officer, airline. “By adding this route, U.S.-based customers can reduce delivery times to one of Europe’s key innovation hubs, where industries like healthcare, electronics, and aerospace are experiencing significant growth. Our network, augmented by advanced digital tools, is designed to support customers in these expanding sectors.”