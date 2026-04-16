UPS projects to boost capacity at 3 Asia air hubs

UPS continues to make major airport investments in Asia to support growing cross-border trade in one of the company’s biggest markets even as it reduces overall capital expenditures.

The added capacity, along with technology upgrades, are intended to ensure fast transit times for shippers even as volumes increase, according to UPS (NYSE: UPS).

The integrated parcel and freight logistics powerhouse in March began construction on its new hub at Hong Kong International Airport, recently opened a larger facility at Incheon airport in South Korea and plans to move into a new air hub at Clark International Airport in the Philippines later this year, according to a press release.

The new express cargo hub in Hong Kong will be quadruple the size of UPS’s current facility, with the ability to handle nearly 1.1 million tons of cargo annually. It is scheduled to be completed in 2028. The project will allow the carrier to collapse two existing operations into one highly automated airport operation, creating significant operational efficiencies. It also will have better access to freighter aircraft and improve connectivity in the South China and Asia-Pacific regions, according to UPS. The expansion is taking place on a large parcel UPS is leasing from the airport authority.