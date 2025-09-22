UPS boosts intra-Asia air capacity as US volumes wane

UPS has enhanced aircraft capacity and ground infrastructure in its intra-Asia air network to support growing regional demand for goods transport, while dialing back trans-Pacific service to the United States as consumers hesitate to make online purchases because of new tariffs.

The express parcel and logistics giant last week announced service upgrades to Australia and Vietnam.

A weekly route between UPS’s regional hub in Shenzhen, China, to Sydney, Australia, now operates five times per week and offers four times more capacity than before, improving delivery frequency from major Asian markets to Australia. UPS (NYSE: UPS) said delivery time from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam to Australia is now two business days, one day faster than before, with next-business day delivery available for Friday pickups. In addition, exports to major Asian markets and imports from Europe will now arrive one day earlier.

UPS has also upgraded its Hanoi-Shenzhen route by deploying larger Boeing 747 freighters, doubling weekly cargo capacity to 570 tons. The upgrade supports growing demand from Vietnam to China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. UPS customers in Vietnam can now benefit from next-business-day deliveries to China and Hong, the carrier said.