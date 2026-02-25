FedEx invests $250M for dedicated parcel hub at new Mumbai airport

FedEx is investing about $250 million in the development of its own dedicated cargo processing facility at a new second airport in Mumbai, India.

Developers broke ground last week on a cargo campus that will include a dedicated terminal for FedEx (NYSE: FDX), which has made a series of airport investments during the past year to boost the reach and efficiency of its air cargo network, according to a joint news release.

The new facility at Navi Mumbai International Airport, which opened for domestic passenger travel on Dec. 25, will give FedEx greater control of its operations than the current arrangement at Mumbai’s main airport. FedEx shares a multi-user cargo terminal at the legacy Mumbai International Airport, with certain processing activities occurring off airport property. The Navi Mumbai facility is designed to enable on-airport parcel and freight processing within FedEx’s dedicated facility, subject to regulatory approval, a FedEx spokesman said.

FedEx will continue to operate at the original Mumbai airport after it moves into the Navi Mumbai facility.