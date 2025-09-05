Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
FedEx deepens presence in Saudi Arabia amid trade growth

Investments include new air hub, freight forwarding operation and take over of shared facilities

Eric Kulisch
A FedEx Boeing 777 freighter receives a water-cannon salute upon arrival at King Khaled International Airport, marking the start of direct air service from Europe. (Photo: FedEx)
Key Takeaways:

  • FedEx is significantly expanding its logistics operations in Saudi Arabia, including establishing a new dedicated air cargo route from Europe and the US, and building a new regional air hub in Riyadh.
  • The company has taken full ownership of its Saudi Arabian customs clearance and delivery operations, enhancing its control and efficiency within the country.
  • This expansion is driven by Saudi Arabia's robust economic growth and its strategic location as a growing global logistics hub, connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.
  • FedEx's investment underscores the increasing importance of Saudi Arabia in global trade and the competitive landscape of the Middle East logistics market, with other companies like DHL making similar commitments.
FedEx Corp. is strengthening its logistics capabilities in Saudi Arabia with new air connectivity from key markets in the West, full ownership of distribution facilities and investment in a new regional air hub in Riyadh to capitalize on the country’s trade growth. 

Other logistics companies, including express delivery rival DHL, are similarly making strategic commitments in Saudi Arabia and neighboring Middle East states.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) earlier this week announced the launch of its first dedicated all-cargo to Saudi Arabia from the United States and Europe, marking the first time an express delivery company has established a nonstop connection from the West to Saudi Arabia. The inaugural flight departed FedEx’s hub in Paris and landed at King Khaled International Airport late Tuesday morning local time.

The integrated parcel and logistics giant also plans to build a regional air hub at King Salman International Airport, currently under development in Riyadh and scheduled for completion in 2030, to serve Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. A company spokesperson also confirmed that FedEx recently secured a license to operate as a foreign air carrier to regional destinations. 

In further investments, FedEx has taken full ownership of its customs clearance and pickup-and-delivery operations in Saudi Arabia after previously being required to operate with local joint venture partners, according to a separate announcement. The company now directly manages those functions, supported by four gateway facilities and four delivery stations. Bloomberg reported that FedEx has also opened a regional office in Riyadh to oversee business in the region. 

And the Memphis, Tennessee-based company has established a FedEx Logistics division in Saudi Arabia, offering freight forwarding services across all modes. 

Company officials didn’t disclose how much money is being invested to build out services and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. 

FedEx’s expansion comes amid Saudi Arabian economic growth and implementation of the government’s ambitous economic development strategy aimed at diversifying the oil-based economy and expanding global trade opportunities. A growing manufacturing and logistics base is driving an increase in exports while the rise in online shopping, tourism and events, and infrastructure expansion have created a strong inbound market for business-to-consumer shipments. 

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, because of their location and ability to build modern freight infrastructure, are increasingly becoming global logistics hubs, connecting Asia, Europe and Africa. Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is projected to grow at a 6.5% annual rate and be valued at $199 billion by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew 3.4% in the first quarter and 3.9% in the second quarter. In 2024, GDP increased 1.3% largely due to a 4.3% increase in non-oil activities, according to government figures.

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam (center) is flanked by Saudi Transport and Logistics Miniser Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Vice Minister Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih. Richard Smith, head of FedEx International and Airline, is second from the right. (Photo: FedEx)

“Our recent investments underscore Saudi Arabia’s role as a vital link in our global network, connecting major economies across Asia, Europe, and the Americas,” said Richard Smith, chief operating officer for FedEx’s international business, and CEO of its airline, in a news release. “By expanding in the Kingdom, we are broadening our network’s reach and creating faster, more dependable trade routes. As global commerce evolves, Saudi Arabia’s strategic position ensures we can move goods with both speed and scale to connect more people and possibilities.”

Smith’s presence, along with that of CEO Raj Subramaniam and other FedEx leaders, at ceremonies with high-ranking Saudi Arabian officials signaled the level of importance FedEx is giving to its commitments in Saudi Arabia.

Air cargo upgrade

FedEx said the new flight will operate six times per week from Paris, fed by traffic from the United States, using a Boeing 777 cargo jet with onward connections to Guangzhou and Shanghai, China. Shipments destined for northern Gulf states will be distributed via FedEx’s Middle East road network or by regional air service. The direct connection means improved transit times for customers. 

The dedicated freighter provides capacity for bulky, oversized, palletized, or heavy shipments, and is equipped to handle temperature-controlled and dangerous goods, FedEx said. The statement and morning flight schedule suggest the flights will operate as part of FedEx’s new Orange network, which is designed for the heavy airfreight market with a deferred schedule that allows the carrier time to maximize density on the aircraft and go to secondary hubs that aren’t as focused on express packages

Saudi Arabia’s air cargo sector is growing rapidly, with volumes reaching 920,000 tons in 2024 and projected to nearly triple to 2.45 million tons by 2033, according to Imarc.

DHL Group last month took a minority stake in a Saudi Arabian last-mile delivery company, part of a $570 million investment for its express delivery, e-commerce, contract logistics and freight forwarding units over the next five years in Gulf Arab states.

In 2024, Ceva Logistics expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia through a joint venture with a local logistics company. And in June, China-based JD Logistics launched parcel delivery operations in Saudi Arabia.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com