FedEx deepens presence in Saudi Arabia amid trade growth

FedEx Corp. is strengthening its logistics capabilities in Saudi Arabia with new air connectivity from key markets in the West, full ownership of distribution facilities and investment in a new regional air hub in Riyadh to capitalize on the country’s trade growth.

Other logistics companies, including express delivery rival DHL, are similarly making strategic commitments in Saudi Arabia and neighboring Middle East states.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) earlier this week announced the launch of its first dedicated all-cargo to Saudi Arabia from the United States and Europe, marking the first time an express delivery company has established a nonstop connection from the West to Saudi Arabia. The inaugural flight departed FedEx’s hub in Paris and landed at King Khaled International Airport late Tuesday morning local time.

The integrated parcel and logistics giant also plans to build a regional air hub at King Salman International Airport, currently under development in Riyadh and scheduled for completion in 2030, to serve Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. A company spokesperson also confirmed that FedEx recently secured a license to operate as a foreign air carrier to regional destinations.