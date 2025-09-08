FedEx, DHL relocate to larger air package facilities on Europe’s edge

FedEx Corp. and DHL Express have relocated to larger, dedicated air transit facilities at major airports in Turkey and Finland, respectively, to more efficiently handle international package volumes.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) last week inaugurated a new cargo terminal at Istanbul International Airport, a major crossroads for international trade between Asia and the West because of its proximity to Europe.

The express carrier’s cargo airline previously transferred cargo at a shared third-party facility. The new 272,300-square foot air hub is four times the size of the previous operation and brings operations under one roof, ensuring greater reliability for customer shipments, spokesman Jonathan Lyons said in an email response.

It includes two parking spots for FedEx aircraft, a 70% increase in parking for truck trailers and high-tech sorting technology capable of processing up to 7,000 pieces per hour, he said. Three automated high-speed x-ray machines equipped with image-reading software and artificial intelligence enable fast security screening of shipments.