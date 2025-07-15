DHL rotates leaders at forwarding, supply chain divisions

DHL Group executives have been playing a game of musical chairs in the past month. On Tuesday, the parent company’s board announced the transfer of Oscar de Bok, the chief executive officer of DHL Supply Chain, to head DHL Global Forwarding. He will succeed Tim Scharwath, who will retire from the company.

Hendrik Venter, currently responsible for Supply Chain in mainland Europe, Middle East and Africa will move up to lead the Supply Chain division. The leadership changes take effect on Aug. 16.

Management credited Scharwath with modernizing Supply Chain’s IT infrastructure, accelerating digitalization, and improving customer service.

Deutsche Post AG is the legal entity that does logistics business worldwide as DHL Group. Post and Parcel is a separate unit that provides national mail service in Germany.

De Bok joined DHL Group in 1999 and was managing director of DHL Supply Chain for several countries and regions, including Italy, the Nordics, and Asia. He was named CEO of DHL Supply Chain in October 2019. De Bok will lead Global Forwarding, Freight until August 2030.

Venter has more than 15 years of management experience at DHL Supply Chain.

Last week, DHL named Markus Voss to succeed Uwe Brinks as CEO of DHL Freight, effective Sept. 1. Voss currently is chief development officer at DHL Supply Chain. He will report to de Bok. One of his top agenda items will be to digitize more customer-facing products and services. Brinks built up DHL’s road freight business for nearly nine years.

DHL also said it established a European Transportation Board to enhance cross-divisional collaboration in land transport among DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Freight, and DHL Supply Chain. The initiative aims to deliver more integrated and efficient solutions for customers while unlocking further business growth opportunities.

Earlier this month, DHL named a new CEO for Forwarding in the United States, as well as a new leader for DHL eCommerce Americas. And in June, DHL promoted Mark Kunar to CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America



