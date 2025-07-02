DHL appoints new chiefs for Americas divisions

German parcel and logistics giant DHL has revamped its Americas region leadership team overseeing the Global Forwarding, Supply Chain and eCommerce divisions.
On Wednesday, DHL Global Forwarding notified customers that Michael Young will assume the role of CEO for the United States, effective Aug. 1. He will replace Robert Reiter, who is preparing to leave the company to move abroad and explore other professional opportunities.
Young currently serves as CEO of Global Forwarding for the United Kingdom and Ireland, and president of Global Motorsports. He has more than 30 years of experience within DHL Global Forwarding, having held senior commercial and leadership roles across the organization at the country, regional, and global levels.
During his tenure as CEO for the UK and Ireland he guided the organization through major macroeconomic challenges, including the Brexit transition. In his concurrent role as head of Global Motorsports, he has been instrumental in strengthening DHL’s long-standing partnership with Formula 1, according to the company.
The company separately announced this week that Scott Ashbaugh has been promoted from chief commercial officer to CEO for DHL eCommerce Americas, in response to the scheduled retirement of Lee Spratt at the end of the year. He will be based at Americas headquarters in Weston, Florida.
Ashbaugh has held various leadership roles during his 16 years at DHL. Before transitioning to the revenue side as chief commercial officer, he spent more than decade overseeing operations across both the domestic and international networks. He has extensive knowledge of DHL’s delivery systems and the e-commerce environment, DHL said.
“I’m very pleased to have Scott at the helm of our Americas operations, a market of strategic importance for our customers and the growing e-commerce sector,” said Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce, in a news release. “Scott has been a vital contributor to our success, and I am confident he will effectively lead our division’s growth strategy while empowering our talented leaders and employees to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable services to our customers.”
On June 20, DHL Group announced the immediate promotion of Mark Kunar to CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America to replace Patrick Kelleher, who resigned. Keller only held the job for one year. Kunar previously was CFO and chief strategy officer for the regional business unit.
“Mark’s broad supply chain and management expertise, paired with his proven commercial acumen and his balanced leadership style makes him the ideal candidate to take our business into the future in this key market. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding DHL Supply Chain North America as we continue to focus on excellence and innovation in our operations,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.
Kunar is responsible for managing the business across the United States and Canada, leading a workforce of 52,000 associates. He said his immediate focus is to smoothly integrate newly acquired businesses, such as Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, IDS Fulfillment and Tennessee-based CryoPDP, a specialty courier serving the pharmaceutical industry.
Kunar joined DHL Supply Chain in 1996 as a financial analyst and has since held various operational, finance, commercial and functional management positions. He became CFO and chief strategy officer in 2024.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
RELATED READING:
DHL Express Canada resumes service after workers ratify labor deal
DHL acquires US e-commerce logistics business IDS Fulfillment