DHL appoints new chiefs for Americas divisions

German parcel and logistics giant DHL has revamped its Americas region leadership team overseeing the Global Forwarding, Supply Chain and eCommerce divisions.

On Wednesday, DHL Global Forwarding notified customers that Michael Young will assume the role of CEO for the United States, effective Aug. 1. He will replace Robert Reiter, who is preparing to leave the company to move abroad and explore other professional opportunities.

Young currently serves as CEO of Global Forwarding for the United Kingdom and Ireland, and president of Global Motorsports. He has more than 30 years of experience within DHL Global Forwarding, having held senior commercial and leadership roles across the organization at the country, regional, and global levels.

During his tenure as CEO for the UK and Ireland he guided the organization through major macroeconomic challenges, including the Brexit transition. In his concurrent role as head of Global Motorsports, he has been instrumental in strengthening DHL’s long-standing partnership with Formula 1, according to the company.