Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNewsParcel Freight

DHL Express rotates Americas CEO to Europe

Head of Canada business promoted to regional chief

Eric Kulisch
·
In the U.S. market, DHL Express focuses on international parcel and freight moves. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

DHL Express announced Monday it has shuffled its regional leadership, highlighted by Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas, taking over the organization in Europe and being replaced by Andrew Williams, the current CEO of DHL Express Canada, effective Jan. 1.

Americas CEO Mike Parra (Photo: DHL)

Parra has been the Americas CEO since 2016, during which time Express has doubled revenue, added more than 12,000 jobs and expanded its operational footprint, most recently with new regional hubs in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and new direct in-network flights to Argentina, Chile and Brazil. He also oversaw the introduction of a new air hub in Atlanta and the expansion of the Miami hub. Parra started his career in logistics at DHL Express in 1997.

In Europe, Parra will manage DHL Express operations across more than 60 countries and territories, as well as more than 46,000 employees. He will be based in Madrid.

The musical chairs began last summer when Alberto Nobis left as CEO of DHL Express Europe to pursue other opportunities, according to the company. In August, Nobis became CEO of VTG Gmbh, a rail car leasing company based in Hamburg, Germany.

Williams started in sales at Loomis Express, which was acquired by DHL Group in 2002. He has served as CEO of DHL Express Canada since 2015, helping to make Canada a top-five country for inbound parcel volume. During his tenure, revenue has grown by nearly four times and DHL has grown market share in Canada.

The Americas region covers 55 countries and territories and has more than 29,000 employees. It is headquartered near Miami in Plantation, Florida.


DHL has not yet named a successor for Williams in Canada.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RECOMMENDED READING: 

DHL Express upsizes Hong Kong facility

DHL Express opens new freighter route to Argentina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. In December 2022, he was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]