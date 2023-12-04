DHL Express rotates Americas CEO to Europe

DHL Express announced Monday it has shuffled its regional leadership, highlighted by Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas, taking over the organization in Europe and being replaced by Andrew Williams, the current CEO of DHL Express Canada, effective Jan. 1.

Americas CEO Mike Parra (Photo: DHL)

Parra has been the Americas CEO since 2016, during which time Express has doubled revenue, added more than 12,000 jobs and expanded its operational footprint, most recently with new regional hubs in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and new direct in-network flights to Argentina, Chile and Brazil. He also oversaw the introduction of a new air hub in Atlanta and the expansion of the Miami hub. Parra started his career in logistics at DHL Express in 1997.

In Europe, Parra will manage DHL Express operations across more than 60 countries and territories, as well as more than 46,000 employees. He will be based in Madrid.

The musical chairs began last summer when Alberto Nobis left as CEO of DHL Express Europe to pursue other opportunities, according to the company. In August, Nobis became CEO of VTG Gmbh, a rail car leasing company based in Hamburg, Germany.

Williams started in sales at Loomis Express, which was acquired by DHL Group in 2002. He has served as CEO of DHL Express Canada since 2015, helping to make Canada a top-five country for inbound parcel volume. During his tenure, revenue has grown by nearly four times and DHL has grown market share in Canada.

The Americas region covers 55 countries and territories and has more than 29,000 employees. It is headquartered near Miami in Plantation, Florida.





DHL has not yet named a successor for Williams in Canada.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

