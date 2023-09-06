DHL Express opens freighter route to Argentina

DHL Express has expanded its network with the introduction of the first dedicated freighter flight to Argentina, giving importers and exporters improved shipment reliability and faster delivery.

The global express powerhouse announced Tuesday that Panama-based DHL Aero Expreso operates the Boeing 767-300 flight six times per week between Miami and Buenos Aires, with a stopover in Santiago, Chile.

Prior to the new network flight, DHL provided air transport to Argentina by tendering parcels and freight with commercial carriers.

DHL Aero Expreso, owned by DHL Group, provides branded parcel and express service in Latin America and the Caribbean. It currently operates three Boeing 757-200 large narrowbody freighters and three 767-300s, according to the Planespotters database.

The 767s offer a gross payload capacity of 52 tons.

The new shuttle route to Argentina is the latest move by DHL Express to grow its footprint in Latin America as demand for air transport increases. In 2021, the company added Chile to its aviation network with a direct flight from the United States. Last year, DHL launched direct freighter service between Miami and Sao Paulo six times per week.





DHL said the Argentina flight will enable a 10% increase in U.S.-origin shipments to clear customs the same day the flight arrives in Argentina and a 50% increase in shipments being delivered the same day they are cleared. Service for shipments exported from Argentina has also improved, with all shipments now able to fly out, at the latest, the day following pickup.

DHL Aviation is an umbrella organization that operates several airlines and manages other carriers that fly on a contract basis.

Globally, DHL Express last year added a high-frequency flight between the U.S. and Vietnam, as well as one between the U.S. and Japan.

