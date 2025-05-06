DHL acquires US e-commerce logistics business IDS Fulfillment

The supply chain unit of German parcel and logistics giant DHL has acquired IDS Fulfillment to bolster its e-commerce service offerings to small and midsize customers in the United States, the company announced on Tuesday.

The deal brings more than 1.3 million square feet of public warehouse and distribution space under the DHL umbrella, including facilities in Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, Atlanta and Plainfield, Indiana, where IDS is headquartered. DHL Supply Chain also gains a diverse customer portfolio, including small-and-medium enterprises, and fulfillment expertise.

DHL said it will retain IDS’ local managers to ensure service continuity for customers. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“E-Commerce has been a growth driver for DHL in recent years and is an important focus in our Strategy 2030 agenda,” said Patrick Kelleher, CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America, in a news release. “The acquisition of IDS Fulfillment not only expands our operational footprint but also ensures small and midsized companies have access to our state-of-the-art logistics solutions designed for their specific requirements.”



