FedEx expansion at Detroit airport boosts parcel, freight capacity

FedEx Corp. recently expanded its facility at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne Country Airport, more than doubling the number of freighter aircraft that can be handled at one time and significantly increasing parcel sorting efficiency.

The integrated express logistics provider never issued a news release about the infrastructure improvements. CEO Raj Subramaniam mentioned them during a Sept. 30 event hosted by Detroit-based Ford Motor Co. about strengthening the industrial economy, saying FedEx made the investment “knowing the potential for growth in this region.”

The new cargo terminal consolidates two manual sorting facilities and one administration building, creating an operation covering more than 300,000 square feet. The two old facilities were a few miles apart: one was on airport property and other was outside the fence in a nearby logistics park, spokesman Jonathan Lyons said in response to an email query.

The facility also includes a fully automated parcel sorting system that doubles sorting capacity to 12,000 packages per hour. The ability to reroute packages in one building, instead of two, improves sort times, reliability and efficiency, he explained.