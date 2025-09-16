FedEx opens dedicated freight facility at UK airport

Businesses in the United Kingdom will be able to utilize FedEx Express for large cross-border air shipments thanks to a new freight facility at East Midlands Airport.

The integrated parcel logistics giant said Tuesday it has opened a 19,000-square foot dedicated facility for freight that operates independently from the company’s existing parcel sorting operation.

The investment appears connected to FedEx’s new Tricolor strategy, which aims to improve asset utilization and reduce costs by segregating express parcel and less-urgent heavy freight operations.

The new facility is equipped with multiple trailer docks and recessed building pits designed for safer pallet handling. FedEx said the new facility enables a more streamlined and efficient process for preparing freight. It also provides a significant increase in freight capacity to meet rising customer import/export demand.