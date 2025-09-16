FedEx opens dedicated freight facility at UK airport

Businesses in the United Kingdom will be able to utilize FedEx Express for large cross-border air shipments thanks to a new freight facility at East Midlands Airport.
The integrated parcel logistics giant said Tuesday it has opened a 19,000-square foot dedicated facility for freight that operates independently from the company’s existing parcel sorting operation.
The investment appears connected to FedEx’s new Tricolor strategy, which aims to improve asset utilization and reduce costs by segregating express parcel and less-urgent heavy freight operations.
The new facility is equipped with multiple trailer docks and recessed building pits designed for safer pallet handling. FedEx said the new facility enables a more streamlined and efficient process for preparing freight. It also provides a significant increase in freight capacity to meet rising customer import/export demand.
The East Midlands investment follows the July opening of a replacement logistics center located a half mile from Manchester airport. The 38,000-square foot facility features an advanced automated sorting system and x-ray machines to increase throughput speed and efficiency. The facility supports freight and e-commerce shipments.
“Together, these commitments create a more resilient and connected FedEx network, enabling us to support the increasing flow of goods between the East Midlands, the Northwest, and international markets. For businesses in the East Midlands, the additional capacity and enhanced safety features mean more efficient access to the U.S., [Asia-Pacific}, EU, and beyond – helping them seize growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving global trade environment,” said Steve Johnson, managing director for UK air operations at FedEx, in a news release.
FedEx operates three air hubs in the United Kingdom. In December, 2023, FedEx installed a new parcel sorting system for imports at its Stansted Airport terminal, located 42 miles from London.
FedEx is also making significant air network investments in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Last week, the express carrier moved to a larger facility at Istanbul airport and said it would build a regional air hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
