FedEx preparing major sort center expansion at Memphis air hub

FedEx Corp. has unveiled plans for an enormous upgrade of its global parcel hub in Tennessee, submitting a preliminary proposal to local authorities for a five-story, 1.6 million square foot small package sort center at Memphis International Airport designed to keep up with e-commerce demand.

The new e-commerce project, code-named “Hercules,” would be built just south of FedEx’s (NYSE: FDX) new automated sorting facility that opened in October 2024, with the two buildings connected by an elevated bridge, according to a preliminary site plan application submitted in mid-January by project engineer GFT to the city of Memphis and Shelby County.

The development will replace a nearby existing structure and include new utilities and a new employee parking lot. The new facility will accommodate a sophisticated automated sort system, which is currently being designed under a separate contract with FedEx, according to the documents.

GTF said a full building design will be submitted in June.