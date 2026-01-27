UPS won’t resurrect MD-11 fleet after deadly crash, takes $137M charge

UPS has decided to permanently retire its fleet of 27 MD-11 aircraft and take a $137 million after-tax write off instead of returning the widebody freighters to service even if they are cleared to fly again by aviation authorities following the crash of one of its planes in early November.

The express delivery and logistics giant began a phased drawdown of the aging tri-engine aircraft, but said on Tuesday that it has accelerated the retirement plan and will replace the aircraft with more efficient twin-engine Boeing 767-300 cargo jets.

The MD-11s have been parked since Nov. 8, when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered UPS, FedEx and Western Global Airlines to ground their MD-11 fleets until inspections and any potential corrective steps can be completed in the wake of the fiery crash of UPS MD-11 in Louisville, Kentucky, that killed 15 people. Investigators are focusing on why the engine and engine pylon, which was discovered to have structural fatigue cracks, separated from the left wing as the plane moved down the runway.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) compensated for the loss of MD-11 capacity during the fourth-quarter peak season by repositioning some aircraft from other parts of the world to the United States, moving more packages by truck and leasing aircraft from partner airlines. The ability to meet demand with alternative capacity convinced management to discard the MD-11s, said Chief Financial Officer Brian Dykes during an earnings call with analysts.