DHL partners with SingPost to expand parcel drop-off points

DHL Express customers will be able to use Singapore Post post offices as parcel drop-off points under an agreement aimed at making cross-border more convenient.

In May, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) similarly made parcel drop-off services available at all SingPost POPStop service counters in dozens of retail stores.

DHL Express (DAX: DHL) said Thursday it is making international shipping services available to walk-in customers at all SingPost retail outlets, after the successful completion of a pilot program at 14 locations this year.

Since the trial’s start, parcel drop-offs at SingPost outlets have doubled, indicating strong interest in the shipping option. DHL Express parcels deposited at SingPost postal outlets are collected daily without additional charges. DHL also benefits from piggybacking on SingPost’s infrastructure and extensive footprint without having to build an extended retail network of its own.