DHL Supply Chain announces new CEO for North America

DHL Group announced a key leadership transition in DHL Supply Chain North America on Tuesday, naming Patrick Kelleher North America CEO effective July 1.
Current CEO Scott Sureddin’s retirement will take effect Dec. 31 after 20 years at DHL Supply Chain. A press release from the company states that Sureddin has been instrumental in the growth of DHL Supply Chain North America, headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.
“Our North America business has achieved incredible growth thanks to the commitment of Scott Sureddin,” said Oscar de Bok, Global CEO of DHL Supply Chain, in the emailed press release. “He will enter his retirement knowing he set a standard of excellence. As we enter this period of transition, Patrick’s focus will be to continue our success while exploring new avenues to strengthen our market position in addition to driving our sustainability and digitalization efforts.”
As North America CEO, Kelleher will be responsible for managing the business across the U.S. and Canada, along with 52,000 associates. The release notes that he will be prioritizing expansion in key geographical areas – to capitalize on the growing logistics needs in those regions and capture market share.
Kelleher has worked for DHL Group since 1992. He has been a strong advocate for change and accelerated growth since he started his role as global chief development officer in 2018. The press release states that his leadership style, customer-centric approach and commitment to results have earned him a good reputation as a strong and engaging leader.
Other DHL Group leadership changes
DHL Group also announced other changes to its global leadership team. Markus Voss will assume the position of global chief development officer for DHL Supply Chain. Sally Miller will be appointed as the division’s new global chief information officer, and Mauricio Barros becomes the new global chief operations officer.
In his new capacity as chief development officer, Voss will lead the development of the business unit, additionally overseeing the teams of Service Logistics, Solutions Design, as well as all strategic growth products. Voss will continue to be part of DHL Supply Chain’s Global Board of Management.
Miller, who joined the company in 2005, has held various senior management positions throughout her tenure and will be part of the division’s Global Board of Management. Barros started his career with the group in Brazil in 2002 and has since held numerous management roles across Latin America, including serving as president of DHL Supply Chain in Brazil. In his new role, Barros will be part of the division’s Global Board of Management.