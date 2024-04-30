DHL Supply Chain announces new CEO for North America

DHL Group announced a key leadership transition in DHL Supply Chain North America on Tuesday, naming Patrick Kelleher North America CEO effective July 1.

Current CEO Scott Sureddin’s retirement will take effect Dec. 31 after 20 years at DHL Supply Chain. A press release from the company states that Sureddin has been instrumental in the growth of DHL Supply Chain North America, headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

“Our North America business has achieved incredible growth thanks to the commitment of Scott Sureddin,” said Oscar de Bok, Global CEO of DHL Supply Chain, in the emailed press release. “He will enter his retirement knowing he set a standard of excellence. As we enter this period of transition, Patrick’s focus will be to continue our success while exploring new avenues to strengthen our market position in addition to driving our sustainability and digitalization efforts.”

As North America CEO, Kelleher will be responsible for managing the business across the U.S. and Canada, along with 52,000 associates. The release notes that he will be prioritizing expansion in key geographical areas – to capitalize on the growing logistics needs in those regions and capture market share.



