Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,888.570
    -404.890
    -2.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.100
    -0.490
    -2.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,862.590
    -418.870
    -2.9%
  • TLT.USA
    2.800
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.480
    -0.170
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.070
    -0.210
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    -0.090
    -6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.280
    -0.210
    -8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.900
    -0.070
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.720
    -0.270
    -9%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,888.570
    -404.890
    -2.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.100
    -0.490
    -2.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,862.590
    -418.870
    -2.9%
  • TLT.USA
    2.800
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.480
    -0.170
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.070
    -0.210
    -6.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    -0.090
    -6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.280
    -0.210
    -8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.900
    -0.070
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.720
    -0.270
    -9%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsTrucking

DHL Supply Chain closing Texas facility

Nearly 100 workers laid off as DHL closes logistics facility in Houston area

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, January 19, 2021Last Updated: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
0 106 1 minute read
The DHL Supply Chain facility in Baytown opened in October 2017 and was a partnership with ExxonMobil Global Services Co. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight giant DHL Supply Chain will permanently close a logistics facility in Baytown, Texas, laying off 97 workers by May 31, according to a notice sent to state officials Friday.

The company did not provide a reason for the facility’s closure in the notice sent to the Texas Workforce Commission. DHL Supply Chain is a division of Bonn, Germany-based Deutsche Post DHL.

DHL officials said in an email to FreightWaves, “DHL Supply Chain made the difficult decision to close the site. We are working with our impacted employees to identify new opportunities within DHL Supply Chain.”

Baytown is located about 26 miles east of Houston along the Texas Gulf Coast region.

The DHL Supply Chain facility in Baytown opened in October 2017 and was a partnership with ExxonMobil Global Services Co., according to a release issued then.

“The 160,000-square-foot facility will help ExxonMobil reduce inventory and optimize logistics for six refineries and chemical plants by serving as a regional distribution center for the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies that maintain production levels,” the 2017 announcement said.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

$1B USMCA logistics park planned for Mexico

Mexican trucker barred from driving in US

Volvo Trucks’ Mexico exit concerns carriers

Tags
Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, January 19, 2021Last Updated: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
0 106 1 minute read
Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc