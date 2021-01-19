DHL Supply Chain closing Texas facility

Freight giant DHL Supply Chain will permanently close a logistics facility in Baytown, Texas, laying off 97 workers by May 31, according to a notice sent to state officials Friday.

The company did not provide a reason for the facility’s closure in the notice sent to the Texas Workforce Commission. DHL Supply Chain is a division of Bonn, Germany-based Deutsche Post DHL.

DHL officials said in an email to FreightWaves, “DHL Supply Chain made the difficult decision to close the site. We are working with our impacted employees to identify new opportunities within DHL Supply Chain.”

Baytown is located about 26 miles east of Houston along the Texas Gulf Coast region.

The DHL Supply Chain facility in Baytown opened in October 2017 and was a partnership with ExxonMobil Global Services Co., according to a release issued then.

“The 160,000-square-foot facility will help ExxonMobil reduce inventory and optimize logistics for six refineries and chemical plants by serving as a regional distribution center for the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies that maintain production levels,” the 2017 announcement said.

