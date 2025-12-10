DHL Supply Chain deploys first Tesla Semi in net zero carbon push

DHL Supply Chain recently announced the delivery of its first all-electric Tesla Semi.
This is part of a larger commitment by the less-than-truckload carrier to reduce its CO2 emissions to 29 million metric tons in 2030. By 2050, DHL hopes to take its carbon footprint to net zero.
While this is the first Tesla Semi for DHL, according to the release, the company has more than 150 Class 8 electric vehicles in North America.
The Tesla joined the fleet following a successful pilot in Livermore, California, in which the truck covered more than 3,000 regular routes. During testing, the Tesla Semi averaged 1.72 kWh per mile while hauling a combined gross weight of 75,000 pounds along a 390-mile route.
For reference, an internal combustion diesel semi can have a legal maximum gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 80,000 pounds. The lesser total combined weight is due to the added weight from the battery packs.
“Our pilot of the Tesla Semi exceeded expectations, proving its ability to efficiently haul typical DHL freight over long distances on a single charge,” said Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation for DHL Supply Chain North America, in the announcement.
The Tesla will operate from its new home in Central California, traveling approximately 100 miles per day and requiring a charge about once per week. The release notes it has a range of 500 miles fully loaded. The truck alone is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 metric tons per year.
“Integrating the Tesla Semi into our fleet is an important step toward achieving our decarbonization goals and delivering more sustainable solutions for our customers. With its range of up to 500 miles, the Semi unlocks opportunities that were previously beyond the limits of heavy-duty EVs, and we’re excited to partner with Tesla to make that a reality,” added Monkmeyer.
DHL noted it plans to add more Tesla Semi trucks next year as Tesla ramps up volume production.