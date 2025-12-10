DHL Supply Chain deploys first Tesla Semi in net zero carbon push

DHL Supply Chain recently announced the delivery of its first all-electric Tesla Semi.

This is part of a larger commitment by the less-than-truckload carrier to reduce its CO2 emissions to 29 million metric tons in 2030. By 2050, DHL hopes to take its carbon footprint to net zero.

While this is the first Tesla Semi for DHL, according to the release, the company has more than 150 Class 8 electric vehicles in North America.

The Tesla joined the fleet following a successful pilot in Livermore, California, in which the truck covered more than 3,000 regular routes. During testing, the Tesla Semi averaged 1.72 kWh per mile while hauling a combined gross weight of 75,000 pounds along a 390-mile route.